Alex Murdaugh was "destroyed" by the fatal shootings of his wife and son, his surviving son testified in his father's double murder trial Tuesday, as the defense worked to counter prosecutors' allegations that Murdaugh is responsible for the killings.

"He was heartbroken. I walked in the door and saw him, gave him a hug," Buster Murdaugh said of seeing his father in the hours after he learned his mother, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, and younger brother, Paul Murdaugh, had been fatally shot. Alex Murdaugh was "just broken down," Buster said, adding his father was crying and couldn't really speak.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Amir Vera, Alta Spells, Dianne Gallagher, Christina Maxouris, Dakin Andone, and Angela Barajas contributed to this report.

