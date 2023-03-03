Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney whose dynastic family had significant legal reach in parts of South Carolina's Lowcountry for decades, faces sentencing Friday after he was found guilty of murdering his wife and 22-year-old son.

After more than a month of listening to dozens of witnesses, jurors took less than three hours Thursday to convict Murdaugh of two counts of murder in the June 2021 killings, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Alta Spells and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

