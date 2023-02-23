The decision on whether Alex Murdaugh will take the stand in his own defense in his double-murder trial has yet to be made, a source tells CNN, saying it is likely Murdaugh will testify, but the choice won't be clear until "his hand hits the Bible."

"In this case, it's a decision Alex Murdaugh will be pondering tonight in jail," a source familiar with the case said Wednesday. "Lawyers can only recommend, but ultimately, as in every case, it's the client's decision to make," the source added.

CNN's Dakin Andone, Alta Spells and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

