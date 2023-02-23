[Breaking news update at 9:53 a.m. ET]

Alex Murdaugh told the judge in his double murder trial Thursday that he will testify in his own defense, as he and his defense attorneys work to convince a jury he is innocent in the June 2021 killings of his wife Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh.

CNN's Dakin Andone, Alta Spells and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

