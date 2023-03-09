Alex Murdaugh will appeal his convictions in the killings of his wife and son, court filing says

Alex Murdaugh is seen here during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on March 3. Murdaugh will appeal his convictions and sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

 Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier/AP

Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will appeal his convictions and sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife and son, his defense team said Thursday in a three-page court filing.

The filing was expected, as Murdaugh had 10 days to send a notice of appeal following his conviction last week, and his attorneys had indicated they planned to do so.

