Alex Murdaugh will appeal his convictions in the killings of his wife and son, court filing says

Alex Murdaugh is seen here during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on March 3. Murdaugh will appeal his convictions and sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife and son.
The filing was expected, as Murdaugh had 10 days to send a notice of appeal following his conviction last week, and his attorneys had indicated they planned to do so.
"Today (defense attorney Jim Griffin) and I filed our notice of appeal for Alex Murdaugh. This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex's constitutional right to a fair trial," one of Murdaugh's attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, said Thursday on Twitter.
He was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors argued Murdaugh killed his wife and son on their property in Islandton, South Carolina, to distract and delay investigations into his alleged financial crimes. They homed in on a long history of deceit, arguing he stole millions of dollars from his former clients and law firm and repeatedly lied to cover his tracks.
In a separate case yet to go to trial, Murdaugh faces 99 charges stemming from a slew of alleged financial crimes, which prosecutors say involved bilking his law firm, clients and the government out of millions of dollars.