Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for the murders of his wife and grown son -- another chapter in the downfall of the disgraced attorney whose dynastic family had significant legal reach for decades in parts of South Carolina's Lowcountry.

"Amazingly to have you come and testify that it was just another ordinary day. 'My wife and son and I were out just enjoying life.' Not credible. Not believable. You can convince yourself about it but obviously you have the inability to convince anyone else about that," Judge Clifton Newman said moments before the sentencing.

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Eric Levenson, Alta Spells and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

