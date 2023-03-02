Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney said in closing arguments that law enforcement pinpointed him as the main suspect in the killings of his wife and son early in the investigation and did not properly investigate otherwise.

"We believe that we've shown conclusively that (the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) failed miserably in investigating this case," attorney Jim Griffin said. "And had they done a competent job, Alex would have been excluded from that circle (of suspects) a year ago or two years ago."

CNN's Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

