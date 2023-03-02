Alex Murdaugh's defense begins to deliver closing arguments in his murder trial

Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, South Carolina.

 Joshua Boucher/The State/AP

Alex Murdaugh's defense began to deliver closing arguments in his murder trial on Thursday as they seek to raise reasonable doubt about whether he killed his wife and son in 2021.

Prior to closings, Judge Clifton Newman removed one juror on Thursday morning for engaging in improper discussions about the case. That leaves 12 jurors and one alternate remaining.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

Tags