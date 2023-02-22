Alex Murdaugh's former law partner testifies about handling of the crime scene in his double murder trial: 'It just infuriated me'

The judge in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial declined on Wednesday to limit the scope of the cross-examination if Murdaugh, here on February 16, takes the stand.

 Joshua Boucher/The State/AP

Alex Murdaugh's defense attorneys Wednesday sought to advance their theory that investigators did not properly handle the scene of his wife and son's killings, as one of Murdaugh's former law partners testified about seeing perceived errors or missteps while at the crime scene in the hours after the fatal shootings.

The Murdaughs' Islandton, South Carolina, property was not cordoned off when the partner, Mark Ball, arrived the night of June 7, 2021, he said, soon after the bodies of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh were discovered. There were no barricades or police tape blocking the entrance to the property, known as Moselle, he recalled, as people continued to arrive in cars and walk around the scene.

