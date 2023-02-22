Alex Murdaugh's lawyers ask judge to limit prosecutors' questions on cross-examination if he takes the stand in his double murder trial

The judge in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial declined on Wednesday to limit the scope of the cross-examination if Murdaugh, here on February 16, takes the stand.

 Joshua Boucher/The State/AP

The judge in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial declined to issue a ruling Wednesday limiting prosecutors' ability to question the disgraced South Carolina attorney about his alleged financial crimes if he chooses to testify in his defense.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Judge Clifton Newman to issue a ruling limiting the scope of the state's cross-examination if Murdaugh takes the stand, telling the court the attorneys wanted to advise Murdaugh as he considers testifying.

CNN's Alta Spells contributed to this report.

