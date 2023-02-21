Alex Murdaugh's lawyers are expected to call his only surviving son to testify Tuesday morning in the disgraced South Carolina attorney's double murder trial, a source familiar with the case told CNN, as the defense tries to counter prosecutors' allegations Murdaugh killed his wife and younger son.

Buster Murdaugh is expected to be called as the defense's first witness of the day, followed by an accident reconstructionist who will likely focus on investigators' findings at the killing scene, including how the scene was treated and what conclusions were drawn as a result, the source said.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Amir Vera, Alta Spells, Dianne Gallagher, Christina Maxouris, Dakin Andone, and Angela Barajas contributed to this report.

