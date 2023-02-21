Alex Murdaugh's attorneys on Tuesday called his surviving son to testify in the disgraced South Carolina attorney's double murder trial, as the defense tries to counter prosecutors' allegations Murdaugh killed his wife and younger son.

Buster Murdaugh was called as the defense's first witness of the day. He is expected to be followed by an accident reconstructionist who will likely focus on investigators' findings at the killing scene, including how the it was treated and what conclusions were drawn as a result, a source familiar with the case previously told CNN.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Amir Vera, Alta Spells, Dianne Gallagher, Christina Maxouris, Dakin Andone, and Angela Barajas contributed to this report.

