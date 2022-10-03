AMERICUS – Alicia Ledbetter has been named the new executive director of the One Sumter Economic Development Foundation. After a comprehensive search process, the One Sumter Board of Directors announce that Ledbetter would take the helm of the organization on Monday.
As One Sumter’s third executive director, Ledbetter brings a fresh perspective and approach to the position that Chairman Alex Saratsiotis said he believes will guide the objectives of the foundation in the right direction as they work collaboratively to fulfill the goals of the GROW 2024 plan.
“We are excited to welcome Alicia as One Sumter’s newest executive director," Saratsiotis said. "We are confident that under Alicia’s direction, One Sumter will continue to serve as a catalyst for growth in Sumter County. Her positive energy and belief in the opportunities that exist for Sumter County’s future are just what we are looking for, and we believe she will be a good fit working across the community’s economic development team.”
The Board of Directors is hosting a welcome reception for Ledbetter on Tuesday evening at the Wolf Creek Plantation Tasting Room at The Windsor Hotel, where she will meet the community’s leadership and One Sumter donors from the outset of her tenure.
An early priority of her work will be to reach out to One Sumter’s donors and community partners to connect them with the work and progress that has been made over the last year, including the $25.1 million grant from the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget to implement gigabit enabled broadband service countywide, in partnership with the Sumter County Board of Commissioners and Pineland Communications, as well as securing the services of Better Way Grocer to provide a mobile grocery unit to those facing food insecurity in Sumter County, targeting high-poverty areas with limited access to the transportation needed to access quality foods.
Ledbetter said she shares her enthusiasm for the work One Sumter has already accomplished and looks forward to taking an active part in leading the organization forward.
“I am really excited about this opportunity to make good things happen in my community, and I am grateful to the Board of Directors for trusting me to take on this important position,” the new One Sumter director said. “I have a personal passion for empowering others and working to make the future better than the present, and I believe the work of One Sumter will allow me to do just that in a direct and meaningful way.”
Ledbetter most recently served as the director of the Child Advocacy Center at The Gateway Center in Cordele. She earned a master of social work degree from Albany State University and a B.S. in Psychology with a minor in Sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University.
One Sumter represents pledged contributions of more than 120 private business and industry partners, public sector entities and individual donations from residents throughout Sumter County. With its GROW 2024 Strategic Plan dedicated to addressing four, key priority areas -- 1) economic & community development, 2) education & work force development, 3) leadership development & regional sustainability, and 4) entrepreneurship & talent development -- One Sumter is dedicated to partnering across all segments of the community to meet stated goals and objectives of the five-year plan.
For more information about One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, visit www.onesumter.org.
