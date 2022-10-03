ledbetter.jpg

Alicia Ledbetter

 Special Photo

AMERICUS – Alicia Ledbetter has been named the new executive director of the One Sumter Economic Development Foundation. After a comprehensive search process, the One Sumter Board of Directors announce that Ledbetter would take the helm of the organization on Monday.

As One Sumter’s third executive director, Ledbetter brings a fresh perspective and approach to the position that Chairman Alex Saratsiotis said he believes will guide the objectives of the foundation in the right direction as they work collaboratively to fulfill the goals of the GROW 2024 plan.

