Two days after a killer gunned down revelers celebrating a Sweet 16 party, police say they have "strong leads" in the massacre that left four people dead, at least 28 others injured and a small Alabama city tormented by confusion and grief.

In addition to the young victims killed, at least 15 teens were shot and hospitalized Saturday night in Dadeville.

Recommended for you

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Keith Allen, Tina Burnside, David Williams, Dianne Gallagher and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News