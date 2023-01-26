All five former Memphis police officers who were fired for their actions during the arrest of Tyre Nichols earlier this month have been charged with murder, according to Shelby County court records.

Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression, according to Shelby County criminal court records.

CNN's Shawn Nottingham, Jason Hanna, Whitney Wild, Nick Valencia, and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Tags