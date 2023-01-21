All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door "by use of force," then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

Recommended for you

CNN's Raja Razek contributed to this report.

Tags