All 9 teens who escaped from a Pennsylvania juvenile detention center have been captured, state police say

Multiple teens escaped from the Abraxas Academy in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, after a riot on Sunday, police said.

 Abraxas Youth & Family Services

(CNN) — All nine teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Pennsylvania following a riot at the facility Sunday evening have been captured, a state police official said Monday morning.

Four of the nine teen were captured about 2.5 miles away from Abraxas Academy in Morgantown, David Beohm, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police troop in Reading, said earlier Monday.

CNN’s Michelle Watson, Lechelle Benken and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

