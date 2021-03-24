ATLANTA -- The long winter of COVID-19 looks to be coming to an end in Georgia.
All Georgians age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.
The long-awaited expansion comes as Georgia is set to receive another boost in the weekly shipment of vaccines, largely due to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that increased the state’s allotment this week to 450,000 doses, according to the governor.
“This is our ticket back to normal,” Kemp said. “We’re getting closer to that point every single day.”
Speaking at a news conference, Kemp said Georgia expects to gain another bump in vaccine doses next week from the federal government – though he was not sure yet how much more the state will receive.
So far, Georgia has distributed roughly 3.2 million vaccine doses to groups that have gradually become eligible since mid-December, including all residents ages 55 and older, health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, first responders, judges, courtroom staff and people with physical, mental or behavioral health conditions.
The vaccine rollout has seen nearly 75% of the state’s residents ages 65 and older receive at least their first dose, setting Georgia on a path to having its most vulnerable population inoculated in the coming weeks.
Officials with Southwest Health District 8-2 headquartered in Albany said, in conjunction with the governor's announcement, that vaccination, along with strict compliance with basic prevention measures -- wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands frequently -- will help Georgia stop the spread of COVID-19.
The health district noted that there currently are 367 confirmed COVID cases with variants statewide: 351 cases with the UK variant (B.1.1.7), 15 cases with the South Africa variant (B.1.351), and one case with the Brazil variant (P.1). These variants appear to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.
Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Testing not only helps DPH control and mitigate infection, officials said, but it also provides valuable information about variants when positive test results are sequenced.
Those individuals eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment by contacting their local health department or through the call center at (229) 352-6567. Vaccines are free for all residents, but health insurance information might be collected at the appointment.
Southwest Health District officials noted that Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for teens 16 and 17 years old. The district currently does not offer Pfizer. Many providers in southwest Georgia, such as hospitals, private practices, and drug stores, offer the Pfizer vaccine, including Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. For Pfizer vaccine appointments at Phoebe’s Albany, Americus, and Sylvester locations, call (229) 312-1919.
Despite improving COVID numbers state- and nationwide, state officials continue to see “vaccine hesitancy” in rural areas, particularly parts of Georgia south of the Columbus-Macon-Augusta line.
In a show of confidence, Kemp said he is scheduled to get his first vaccine dose on Friday and has been talking with former University of Georgia football star Champ Bailey to spread awareness in Georgia about the efficacy – and importance – of receiving the vaccine.
“I just want to encourage everybody to get the vaccine,” Kemp said. “We’re seeing this across the country, but especially in the South, we’re seeing vaccine hesitancy.”
“There should not be hesitancy. This is a medical miracle.”
Amid hesitancy in rural Georgia, Kemp said Tuesday officials this week sent 70% of the state’s weekly vaccine doses to sites in metro Atlanta, where demand has been consistently higher.
The governor said many providers in the Atlanta area currently have appointments available for the shots, including a mass site downtown run by the federal government at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“If you’re in the metro area where demand continues to be high, we’ve got great options,” Kemp said.
Georgians can pre-register for a vaccine appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com even if they do not yet qualify under the governor’s eligibility criteria. They will be notified once they qualify and scheduled for an appointment.
State officials have opened nine mass vaccination sites in Atlanta, Macon, Albany, Savannah, Columbus, Waycross and Bartow, Washington and Habersham counties. The site in Albany, though, has since been shut down.
Nearly 845,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia as of Tuesday afternoon, with more than 203,000 more reported positive antigen tests indicating likely positive results. The virus has killed 16,187 Georgians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.