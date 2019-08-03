ALBANY -- South Georgia Council’s first all-female Scouts BSA troop recently attended Camp Thunder at the Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena.
Troop 13 was chartered on Feb. 1, the day when girls were officially allowed into the Boys Scouts of America program known as Scouts BSA. The Troop began with 13 girls and is now up to 18 registered members.
Ten of the girls spent a week at Camp Thunder with another all-female troop from Newnan and other Scouts BSA Troops from around the Southeast. The Scouts worked on merit badges such as cooking, swimming, photography and wilderness survival. The girls had the opportunity to participate in other activities, including zip lining and tubing down the middle Flint River. One of the youngest members, Bailey Sterling, age 11 was up every morning for 6 a.m. for swim practice. On Thursday morning, she completed the one-mile swim, earning the Mile Swim Award.
Since becoming a Troop, the girls have participated in South Georgia Council’s annual Merit Badge University, a campout, and various service projects, including helping out with several Eagle Scout projects. Members say they look forward to more service projects and campouts, and the Council’s Fall Camporee, an event where troops compete and demonstrate their skills and knowledge.
Families pick extracurricular programs that best fit their children. Rooted in character development, citizenship training and personal fitness, the Scouts BSA program is allowing these girls to get outside and gain valuable life skills.
Troop 13 is chartered by St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. It meets on Monday evenings from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Teresa’s High School. Several other local organizations are interested in chartering all-female Scouts BSA troops. For more information, contact the South Georgia Council at (229) 242-2331 or sgcbsa@scouting.org.