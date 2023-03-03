All flights were grounded at the University Park Airport in Pennsylvania and about 100 passengers were bused to the nearby Penn State University campus on Friday as authorities investigate a suspicious device found in a checked bag, officials said.

The airport in State College, located less than five miles from the campus, was closed to air traffic and passengers while an explosives device team and local police examine the contents of the bag, which was checked on a flight en route to Chicago, Penn State University Police and Public Safety said in a statement.

