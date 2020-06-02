ALBANY -- Whether to make Code Enforcement a separate department in the city drew discussion during a Tuesday Albany City Commission meeting, but commissioners reached no consensus on the issue.
Commissioner Bob Langstaff brought up the issue, noting that there have been questions on whether to split the functions of Code Enforcement operating under the Albany Police Department.
“I’m just asking if y'all want a particular way you’d vote on it and if there’s a particular direction,” Langstaff said.
The commission has made the demolition of blighted structures a priority this year, recently adding $200,000 to its budget earmarked for tearing down dilapidated properties. Code Enforcement has operated as an independent department in the past.
Commissioners B.J. Fletcher and Matt Fuller said their preference is for Code Enforcement to continue operating under the police department, while others indicated they would like to see the department operate independently.
In addition to the need to oversee and accelerate the task of taking down dilapidated houses and other structures, there are other areas that need addressing such as the impact of extended-stay motels, said Commissioner Chad Warbington, who said he thinks Code should be a separate department.
“I think it needs to be a stand-alone department,” Commissioner Jon Howard said. “The police department does an excellent job in all parts of the city, but I am a firm believer we’re going to continue to need them to ensure the citizens of the city are safe.”
Mayor Bo Dorough likened Code Enforcement to a “foster child” that has been passed from department to department over the years. If it becomes a separate department, another consideration is to whom the director would report. Code Enforcement is unique in the city’s charter in that it is under both the city manager and commission, he said.
“The fact of the matter is I would submit that the City Commission’s desultory approach to blight has done a disservice to this community,” the mayor said. “If you walk through neighborhoods, if you drive down South Slappey (Boulevard), we should be ashamed of the way this city looks. If you don’t make a change and a different choice, you’re going to keep getting what you have.”
Commissioners took no vote on the issue during the work session.
During the Tuesday-morning meeting, commissioners also heard a report on re-opening city facilities, sparked by a question about the fate of summer baseball in the community that is still recovering from the coronavirus. Warbington said he had received several calls about baseball. So far the city has made a decision on public transit, which will re-open at full capacity next week.
Riders will continue to enter buses at the rear entrance of buses, City Manager Sharon Subadan said. The next step will be bringing employees who have been working remotely back to their offices prior to re-opening buildings to the public.
Subadan’s staff has been seeking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and professional organizations on the return of recreational activities such as baseball.
Across the state, 51 percent of youth leagues have canceled the summer season, 27 percent have postponed and the remainder have not made a decision, Subadan said.
“I don’t think we’re in the cancellation zone,” she said. “I think we would be in the postponement camp. It’s not our first tier of opening.”
