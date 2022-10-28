Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories

The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband posted multiple conspiracy theories on Facebook. A police car blocks the street below the home of Paul Pelosi in San Francisco on October 28.

 Eric Risberg/AP

The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."

David DePape, 42, was identified by police Friday as the suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi at the speaker's San Francisco home.

