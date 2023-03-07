A nearly 8-foot alligator that allegedly was taken from a Texas zoo nearly 20 years ago as an egg or a hatchling has been returned to the facility after it was spotted living illegally in the backyard of a home near Austin, officials say.

Investigators were at a property in rural Caldwell County for a separate incident when they saw the alligator in a pen, Texas Game Wardens spokesperson Jen Shugert said Monday.

