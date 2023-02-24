0CD290B9-9394-4A16-8472-471639338E5F.png
The original uploader was Seth Ilys at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia (WANF) -- Social media is buzzing once again this year with people posting pictures and videos of an alligator in Peachtree City. Wildlife experts remind everyone that while the creature is exciting to look at, don’t get too close.

Flat Creek Floyd is once again basking in the Georgia sun on the banks of Flat Creek in Peachtree City. John Hicks and his daughter Emma got a real-life lesson in wildlife biology.

Tags