Almost 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City By Paul P. Murphy, CNN Jan 4, 2022 The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating how almost 600 packages from Amazon ended up dumped in a rural area northeast of Oklahoma City.According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the packages, all from Amazon, were found on New Year's Eve. Some of the packages had the items within them removed the sheriff's office said."Apparently the thief isn't much of a reader," the statement said. "The books that were being delivered were left behind." The packages, according to the sheriff's office, were supposed to have been delivered by Christmas and had left an Amazon facility en route to a US Postal Service facility for delivery.The sheriff's office says they are working with USPS and have reached out to Amazon. CNN reached out to Amazon and the US Postal Inspectors for comment but did not immediately receive a response.This is the third recent incident in which dozens of packages were dumped, or found.Late November, hundreds of FedEx packages were found in a ravine in Alabama, purportedly dumped by a former FedEx driver. In December, a FedEx driver was arrested for dumping packages in North Carolina.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 