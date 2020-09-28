ALBANY -- For the third consecutive year, the Delta Eta Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was successful in its $1 Million in One Day campaign, part of its HBCU Week celebration Sept. 20-26.
One of the highlights of the sorority's weeklong celebration was a panel discussion of the impact of historically black colleges and universities, held at Albany State University. Panelists for the discussion were 2nd District U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop, Georgia state Sen. Lester Jackson, Panhellenic Council President Cassandra Sampson, U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District Field Representative Tammye Jones, and Old Dominion University ROTC professor Lt. Col. Camala Coats.
Sorority officials offered appreciation to the panelists, to Albany State President Marion Fedrick and to The Albany Herald for supporting its HBCU Week celebration.
Alpha Kappa Alpha representatives, including Chapter President Debra Capers, Shelby Pouncil, Raymonica Davis, Lakia Spencer, Karyssa Costen, Tamara Davis and Janice Coat-Hardy, said funds raised during the week were being disbursed to HBCUs.
