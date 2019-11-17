TIFTON — Thirty-four women have become the founding members of the Iota Kappa chapter of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Alpha Sigma Alpha is a social sorority that was founded in 1901. Its purpose is to “Foster close friendships between members and to develop women of poise and purpose.”
The Alpha Sigma Alpha, Iota Kappa chapter founding members include Maegan Boucher, a rural community development major from Callahan, Fla.; Allison Brack, a biology major from Turin; Lauren Brenneman, a social and community development major from Tifton; Diana Carter, a writing and communications major from Pelham; Camryn Curry, an animal science major from Clewiston, Fla.; Araceli Franco, a criminal justice major from Moultrie; Megan Gaines, a biology major from Tifton; Denix Hernandez, a pre-professional biology major from Tifton; Christina Houston, an American history and government major from Atlanta; Alexis Lascala, a biology major from McDonough; Angela Lerma, an agribusiness major from Vienna; Alivia Mathis, a biology major from Tifton; Alyssa Mazzuchelli, a business major from Tifton; Carter McKee, a nursing major from Tifton; Kaitlyn McKenzie, a business major from Camilla; Sandra Mendoza, a social and community development major from Pearson, and Colbey Merritt, a nursing major from Hahira.
Other founding members include Ansley Paulk, a nursing major from Adel; Kaylie Roberts, a crop and soil science major from Tifton; Elexus Salaices, a nursing major from Dalton; Meredith Sanders, a pre-professional biology major from McDonough; Gracie Smith, a nursing major from Milledgeville; Cheyenne Vaughan, an agricultural education major from Mulberry, Fla.; Athena Vega, a business major from Lake Mary, Fla.; Isabella Waddell, a biology major from Tifton; Victoria Wheeler, a livestock production major from Clewiston, Fla.; Kelsie Williams, a nursing major from Barney; Kenzie Williams, a nursing major from Barney; Madison Dixon, a pre-professional biology major from Thomasville; Jenna Kirkland, a biology major from McDonough; Calynn Rutledge, an early childhood education major from Abbeville; Cristal Silva, an engineering major from Tifton; Amara White, a crop and soil science major from Calhoun, and Caitlin Anthony a biology major from Bell, Fla.
“I am so proud to present the newest chapter of Alpha Sigma Alpha Iota Kappa,” Sami Mosher, Alpha Sigma Alpha leadership consultant, said in a news release. “I look forward to watching the chapter and women grow on ABAC’s campus and in the community. I believe the women will continue to enhance the campus community through their service and charitable giving efforts and relationships with other organizations on campus.”
Advisors for Alpha Sigma Alpha include Renata Elad, dean of the Stafford School of Business; Melanie Partlow and Eunkyung You, both faculty members in the School of Arts and Sciences; and Karen Willis with Partners Benefit Group.
Other sororities on campus include Sigma Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho. ABAC’s fraternities include Kappa Sigma, Alpha Gamma Rho and Lambda Sigma Upsilon.