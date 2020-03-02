ATLANTA -- More than 100 Georgia Alzheimer’s Association advocates from across the state will meet with legislators at the Georgia State Capitol on March 10 to encourage support of several critical issues for those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers for 2020.
Among the vital areas of concern are:
-- Enhanced quality of care in residential settings by supporting a bill that calls for standards in residential care facilities by:
1. Ensuring training and education for care providers are adequate, competency-based and ongoing;
2. Ensuring adequate and transparent oversight of licensed care providers;
3. Ensuring dementia-capable work force by improving recruitment and retention and providing educational assistance for direct care workers.
-- Ensure Medicaid programs meet the unique needs of people with Alzheimer’s by:
4. Encouraging the creation of dementia-specific Medicaid services;
5. Dementia-specific home and community-based services guided by person-centered care and dementia competency has the potential to reduce Medicaid spending.
One of the primary bills the Alzheimer's Association will be advocating for is HB 987, a bill that addresses additional measures for the protection of elderly persons in residential settings, including people with dementia.
The advocates will meet March 10 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington St. SW in Atlanta and at the nearby Georgia State Capitol at 206 Washington St. SW.
Among the advocates who will take part in Alzheimer's Day at the Capitol are Linda Davidson, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association's Georgia Chapter; Marylea Boatwright Quinn, director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association's Georgia Chapter, advocate and caregiver Dan Goerke, and state Rep. Sharon Cooper.
Rep. Chuck Efstration will be the guest speaker at a lunch ceremony from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The agency's mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
