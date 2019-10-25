ALBANY — More than a year after Hurricane Michael destroyed the former Alzheimer's Outreach Center facility, prompting a relocation and demolition, the center's staff is looking forward to breaking ground on its new home.
The groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the center's future site at 229 N. Jackson St.
Staff with the Outreach Center have been spending the last several months operating out of First United Methodist Church on Flint Avenue, which owns the former and future sites of the center. Board members, as well as the church's staff, are expected to be among those in attendance at the groundbreaking.
"There will be a few words to say, and we will pray over it," Nancy Goode, development director for the outreach center, said.
The usual site of shovels and hard hats is also expected, Goode said.
A contract with LRA Constructors has been signed for the center's construction, which is expected to take up to 300 days, depending on weather conditions. The new center is expected to have enough space to accommodate twice the number of clients currently being served.
Several donations have come in from families and individuals wishing to sponsor a room in honor or memory of a loved one. Among the resources planned are a quiet room and a garden.
Goode said two furniture stores, owned by members of First United Methodist, have offered the center deals — leading to tentative decisions on furnishings. Instead of rocking chairs, clients will be able to use rocking gliders in order to eliminate some of the danger associated with the chairs.
"If we walk behind them, we won't be in jeopardy of tripping over," Executive Director Virginia Griffin said.
A conference room and cabinets are also being made and donated for the center.
A campaign has been ongoing to raise money for the center. As of the middle of last week, $117,282 had been raised of the overall goal of $200,000, with about $25,000 in pledges received.
While the building will feature twice the space of the former facility, funding is needed if the center is to bring in more staff.
"That is something the board will be looking at in December," Griffin said.
Per state regulations, a staff member is need for every eight clients. While there are certain tasks only paid staff can do, volunteers are always needed to fulfill some of the other needs staff cannot devote adequate time to — including spending time with the portion of the client base that cannot take part in activities.
"Volunteers are our lifeblood," Griffin said.
The family of Margaret Jo Hogg, a retired teacher who is a former client of the the center, is the benefactor for the building itself. It will measure at 5,954 square feet.
The architects for the project are Yielding, Wakeford and McGee.
In the meantime, the center’s activities that include adult day care and a support group remain ongoing.
A "Getting to Know Dementia" workshop is set for 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 10 at the SOWEGA Council on Aging, located at 335 W. Society Ave. There will be assistive technology relative to dementia, as well as a virtual reality tour showing what living with dementia is like.
Dementia often results in varying struggles, ranging from someone not being able to recognize themselves or their spouse, to having no idea what they need to do next.
"(The virtual reality tour) is beneficial to caregivers," Goode said, "Even though we see them and their struggles, we really don't know what it is like.
"It will enable (caregivers) to be more patient, more understanding."
The Dec. 10 event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Call (229) 432-2705.
The center is continuing to accept donations as part of its capital campaign.