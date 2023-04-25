'Am I going to get killed in front of my family?' Stories of terror on the risky escape route from Sudan

People wait to board a bus on Tuesday in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, where intense fighting between army and paramilitary forces has prompted an exodus of civilians fleeing to Egypt.

 Ahmed Satti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Safa Babikir was sleeping in her aunt's house in Khartoum when she was woken by gunfire. At first, she thought it was the sound of children playing with fireworks. Then, she says, "the screams started."

Desperate to escape the fierce fighting in Sudan's capital, Babikir soon made a decision to flee the country on a treacherous bus journey to neighboring Egypt.

