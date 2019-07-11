ATLANTA — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday that Amazon will open a new fulfillment center in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, creating 1,000 new jobs.
“I am excited to announce that Amazon will expand its operations here in Georgia,” Kemp said. “This announcement demonstrates that the Peach State has proven itself as a leading competitor for investment from the world’s most revered companies, and I am excited for the opportunities that this new facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.”
Amazon will lease a built-to-suit building, which will be developed by Seefried Industrial Properties, and cover acreage in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. Employees at the approximately 700,000-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship customer orders.
“Amazon is proud to serve customers across Georgia and throughout the southeast region of the United States,” Roy Perticucci, vice president of customer fulfillment at Amazon, said. “Amazon has found an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers in the state, and we look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with industry leading pay and benefits on day one.”
Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.
“We’re proud to have Amazon expanding their footprint in Georgia and thrilled to have them in Gwinnett,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. “The distribution center brings a tremendous financial investment, representing 1,000 new jobs and numerous business opportunities for the local economy.
"On behalf of myself and Gwinnett County, we look forward to this momentous partnership between our community and one of the world’s leading online retailers.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Senior Project Manager Hank Evans represented its global commerce division in partnership with Georgia EMC and Partnership Gwinnett.
“We are thrilled that Amazon is continuing to invest in Georgia,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Our state’s pro-business environment makes us a competitive choice for major companies looking to expand their already robust operations. Amazon already employs more than 3,500 Georgians, and we are grateful that they will be expanding their footprint in our state.
"Congratulations to our economic development partners for being part of this exciting announcement.”