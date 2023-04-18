America is being destroyed by domestic hate, National Urban League report says

Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, encouraged Americans stand up against hate as his organization presented its "State of Black America" report on April 18.

 Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/National Urban League

The National Urban League unveiled on Tuesday its annual report on the state of Black America, saying the nation is under attack from hate and extremism within the country.

The report hopes to raise "the alarm around the explosive growth of far-right and domestic extremism and the threat it poses to our communities, our families, and our nation," the organization said in the report's executive summary.

