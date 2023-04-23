American Airlines plane engine catches fire after possible bird strike

John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. An American Airlines plane was forced to return to the airport Sunday morning in Columbus, Ohio, after a possible bird strike may have sparked an engine fire.

 Adam Cairns/Dispatch/USA Today Network

The Boeing 737 designated Flight 1958 had departed Columbus for Phoenix before the crew reported a possible bird strike at around 8 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

