ALBANY — The American King Foundation, in partnership with the Alive Center of Albany, will come together to host a large scale hiring event in Albany on Tuesday.
The event will take place from noon-1 p.m. at the Alive Center, which is located at 1624 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
American King Foundation Founder Angela Stanton-King, who had issues finding a job years ago because of her criminal background, said she wanted to host the event in Albany because she “always had Albany in her heart.”
Stanton-King lived in Albany for several years but eventually moved back to Atlanta, where she grew up, but never forgot Albany.
“(I) wanted to come back and help a lot of the citizens of Albany because I know how it is there,” Stanton-King said. “It can be hard to find employment for people that have a criminal background or don’t necessarily have the education.
“I just wanted to come down there to be able to offer people an opportunity to become stable economically.”
The event is part of the foundation’s “Return to Work Program,” and attendees will have the chance to apply for various jobs within the Alaska seafood industry. A GED or high school diploma is not required, and there will be no criminal background checks.
Stanton-King said applicants will need to bring two forms of identification to apply, preferably a driver’s license and a Social Security card.