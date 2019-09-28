ALBANY – Members of American Legion Post 30 in Albany have met in a number of places: The old Albany Hotel, the Green Tree Tea Room on North Jackson Street, Albany City Commission chambers. They also have been housed in three different buildings of their own.
But with more than nine decades of existence under its belt, that is not necessarily an exceptional number of moves for the veterans organization. Now situated at its current location on Gillionville Road, Post 30 will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Wednesday.
The Legion was formed in the wake of World War I, which ended on Nov. 11, 1918.
“The purpose of the American Legion was to improve troop morale at the end of World War I,” Post 30 Commander Dan Brewer said. “A group of 20 was tasked with trying to find a way to improve troop morale.”
Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt Jr. proposed a veterans organization to fill that role, Brewer said. After forming a committee, hundreds of other officers got on board and, in March 1919, a group of about 1,000 met in Paris.
A second caucus was held in St. Louis in May of that year, and on Sept. 16, 1919, Congress granted a national charter.
"Post 30 submitted its charter for membership in the American Legion on Sept. 27, 1919,” Brewer said. “The application was signed by 16 Albany veterans, with Walter H. Burt signing as the official representative for the proposed post.
“Five days later, on Oct. 2, 1919, Post 30 received its charter. I think it’s a pretty big milestone.”
Initially, membership was open to veterans of the American Expeditionary Forces – the soldiers and Marines who fought in Europe during the world war as well as naval personnel who served during the period from April 6, 1917 to the end of the conflict.
The American Legion Auxiliary, open to spouses of Legion members, was formed later in 1919.
“Our purpose is as a support group,” said Betty Rose, membership chairman for the Albany Auxuliary group. “We try to back them up 100 percent.”
The organization has served veterans well, said members gathered at its headquarters this week. A former national commander in 1943 drafted what would become the GI Bill of Rights, which would allow millions of veterans to attend college.
The American Legion advocates at the national level for veterans, and local posts also help veterans navigate the maze of paperwork and delays that are part of the system with the help of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service, said Post 30 members.
“We have people every week, sometimes every day, call” asking for assistance, Brewer said. “The system can be, to put it mildly, user-unfriendly. Veterans get frustrated, and they give up. We help them stay in the system and get what they are entitled to.
“The average person just cannot work through the maze of delays and denials.”
Each second Thursday, Post 30 has a dinner and educational program for veterans. Each first Wednesday it holds a full “cholesterol-building” breakfast, and a dance each fourth Friday of the month.
A big focus of the Legion has always been young people. At its first convention in November 1919, the Legion passed a resolution supporting the Boy Scouts of America and remains the chartering agency for more than 1,500 scouting units.
“Youth programs are the second most important thing we do,” said Denzil Harrell, a former member in Albany who is now commander of Post 182 in Leesburg.
The Legion sponsors the annual Boys State educational program, with the Auxiliary sponsoring a corresponding Girls State. For years, Post 30 sponsored a youth baseball team.
Post 30 members, along with members of other nearby Legion posts, serve on a funeral detail that folds a U.S. flag and fires 21-gun salutes at no cost for all veterans, regardless of whether they belong to the organization.
“To be around 100 years, it means you are doing something right,” said Gary T. Fowler, president of the local Sons of the American Legion and a past Post 30 commander. “That’s 100 years of service to veterans and the community.”