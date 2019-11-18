ATLANTA -- Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black issued the following statement following the recent announcement of American poultry farmers regaining access to the Chinese market:
“As the top poultry producing state in the country, Georgia applauds the end of the needless and unscientific ban on U.S. poultry imports,” Black said. “The reopening of the Chinese market will undoubtedly result in expanded opportunities for our producers. I commend (administration officials) for their steadfast commitment to restore fair trade with China.”
China had banned all U.S. poultry imports in January 2015 due to the U.S. highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak which began in December 2014. The U.S. has been free of this disease since August 2017.
