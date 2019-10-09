ATLANTA — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this month, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and the American Cancer Society said more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with it this year.
In August 2016, Myel Bowers-Smith went to the doctor for what she thought was a breast infection for a mosquito bite after a vacation in Cancun. Instead, she received a devastating diagnosis — she had stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer, a very rare and aggressive breast carcinoma.
Bowers-Smith, a U.S. Army veteran, committed to fighting for her life.
“Once I began fighting, I knew I had to remain strong,” she said.
Her care plan included five different chemotherapy treatments and steroids. Like many patients with cancer, Bower-Smith needed multiple blood product transfusions.
Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. Red Cross officials said more than half of all platelets collected by the organization are used by patients with cancer.
After months of treatments, in August 2017, Bowers-Smith celebrated the news that her cancer was in remission.
“Eligible donors, you have something good — which is your blood. A pint of blood can help save lives,” she said.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
— Today, noon-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church Moultrie, 409 First St. Southeast, Moultrie;
— Today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lee County High School, One Trojan Way, Leesburg;
— Monday, 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 402 S. Merrimac Drive, Fitzgerald;
— Tuesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Albany State University East Campus, 504 College Drive, Albany;
— Tuesday; noon-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 107 W. 12th St., Tifton;
— Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Coffee Hall, 706 W. Baker Highway, Douglas;
— Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, 417 W. Third Ave., Albany;
— Oct. 17, 2-6 p.m., Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital;
— Oct. 21, 3-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 E. Railroad Ave., Pearson;
— Oct. 23, 1-5 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center -- Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 S. Carpenter Road, Tifton;
— Oct. 24, 2-7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road, Albany;
— Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Philema Road Baptist Church, 114 Stocks Dairy Road, Leesburg;
— Nov. 4, noon-5 p.m., Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, Albany;
— Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College John Hunt Town Center, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
Another way to support the Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver blood products to hospitals. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit redcrss.org/driver.
The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood while also offering aid in times of disaster and teaching life safety skills. It depends on volunteers and donors. For more information on the organization, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or find @RedCross on Twitter.