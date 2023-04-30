An American woman who traveled from New York to Sudan to celebrate Ramadan with family there is now desperate to escape as fighting between rival military forces continues to worsen.

Myadah Kaila, a 28-year-old Sudanese-born public health professional, left her home in Syracuse, New York in mid-March. Within weeks of her arrival in Sudan, fighting broke out in the country, leading to a rushed evacuation of diplomats and rapidly deteriorating conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags