ALBANY -- American workers -- many only just now getting back to their jobs after the coronavirus pandemic forced 22 million of them into the ranks of the unemployed -- enjoyed a final summer blast Monday on Labor Day, taking in the unofficial "final day of summer" with a COVID-19 cloud hanging over their heads.
Health care and government officials worried that the holiday might spark another wave of coronavirus infections, much as the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays did, but that did not stop Americans from taking part in the traditional last-day-of-summer activities: cooking out, visiting relatives and gathering for parties at beaches and in backyards from coast to coast.
"This has been our first chance to get into town and visit relatives in a while -- we both work, and there are concerns about the virus," Jordan and Matthew Cannon said Monday as they prepared to head home to Savannah after a weekend visit to see relatives in Albany. "We're both pretty busy now, but it's always good to get home to see the family and friends we grew up with."
Tremont Williams and members of his family -- children Keyshia, Jamar and Terrence -- who came to Albany from north Georgia to visit relatives over the holiday, were getting ready for a large cookout Monday afternoon, a mid-afternoon meal that they said would leave them with happy memories during the trip home as they made the four-hour trek north.
"We were originally going to head back home early Monday, but we've had such a good time visiting home and seeing old friends and family members we decided to have one more blow-out before we headed out," Williams said. "Yeah, we'll all probably be a little tired and not wanting to go back to work and school tomorrow, but it's worth it. There's nothing like getting to see the home folks."
Most of the customers and all of the employees at Albany businesses that were open Monday wore masks, four days after the Albany City Commission voted 4-3 to require face coverings in public except under certain specific circumstances.
"I don't like wearing this dang thing, but they're telling us we have to now," Jones Merkin said Sunday as he shopped for tools at an Albany retailer. "I guess I'll keep wearing one. ... I just hope this thing goes away soon."
With a presidential election now on the horizon, the country's vice president declared "America's comeback has begun" during a campaign stop in LaCrosse, Wisc., Monday. Mike Pence told a crowd that America is set to bounce back from the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus, and the nation proved it by adding 1.4 million jobs in August.
Still, the 10.6 million new jobs government officials say have been added in the last three months are not yet half of the estimated 22 million jobs lost. Pence also pointed to the nation's 8.4 percent unemployment rate, the lowest in five months.
The person who is seeking to replace Pence, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was campaigning in Wisconsin, too, on Monday, more proof that the midwestern state is considered one of the key battlegrounds in the election in which the pair's bosses, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, will square off.
Harris spoke with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at their training facility in Milwaukee. She also visited with the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot and killed by police, sparking days of rioting in the city.
Trump said in a Labor Day speech that electing the Biden-Harris team would "destroy our country and our economy." Biden, meanwhile, spoke at a virtual AFL-CIO town hall meeting in Harrisburg, Penn.
But all the political hoopla meant little to 6-year-old Regina Maxwell, who headed with her mom and other family members to Riverfront Park in Albany Monday.
"I just want to swing on the swings," she said.
