Americans hold mixed views on getting back to 'normal' after Covid-19, new polling shows

A man is tested for Covid-19 at a free testing site in downtown Washington, DC, on January 10, 2022.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans' views of the disease's impact have stagnated into a complex set of mixed feelings, recent polling suggests, with few believing that the pandemic has ended but most also saying that their lives had returned mostly -- if not entirely -- to normal.

The US Senate passed a bill last week that would end the national Covid-19 emergency declared in March 2020. The US House approved the measure earlier this year, and the White House has said President Joe Biden will sign it despite "strongly" opposing the bill. The administration had already planned to wind down the emergency by May 11.

