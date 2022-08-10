bayer.jpg

Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. 

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. Through Nov. 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture program.

Since its inception in 2010, America’s Farmers initiatives have awarded more than $65 million to thousands of schools and nonprofit organizations across the country. Farmers have played a key role in identifying and directing funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and agriculture programs.

