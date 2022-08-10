Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. Through Nov. 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture program.
Since its inception in 2010, America’s Farmers initiatives have awarded more than $65 million to thousands of schools and nonprofit organizations across the country. Farmers have played a key role in identifying and directing funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and agriculture programs.
“Grow Communities is a special program because we work closely with farmers to find and fund nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact in their communities,” Bayer Fund President Al Mitchell said. “Every year, we hear from farmers and Grow Communities recipients who tell us the dollars are making a difference. Because of this feedback, the Bayer Fund team is excited to continue to help strengthen rural communities through this program.”
Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop. To enroll in or learn more about Grow Communities, including program eligibility and rules, farmers can visit www.AmericasFarmers.com or call 1-877-267-3332 toll-free. Winners will be announced February 2023.
America’s Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. The programs have given more than $65 million to rural America since 2010.
Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.