ATLANTA — Danny Minick, executive vice president and commercial lender at The Citizens Bank of Americus, has been chosen by his peers in the state as president-elect of the Georgia Bankers Association's Leadership Executive Committee.
Created in 1958, Leadership GBA is committed to developing the future leaders of the banking industry. The goals of the program are to promote leadership development and ongoing professional learning, create networking opportunities, and encourage involvement in the legislative process and advocacy on behalf of the industry.
"Danny is among the best and brightest emerging leaders in our industry, and we're fortunate to have someone of his caliber serving in a leadership role. We are excited about benefiting from his perspective,” Chuck Copeland, GBA chairman and president and CEO of First National Bank of Griffin, said.
Minick began his banking career at Columbus Bank and Trust in 1998 as a management trainee. He has been with The Citizens Bank of Americus for more than 12 years and is an executive vice president who focuses primarily on commercial and agricultural lending.
Minick graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a degree in business management.
He is also the chair for the GBA Agriculture Committee. Minick serves on the GSW Foundation board and is also on its Executive and Finance committees. Minick and his family are members of Central Baptist Church in Americus.
Founded in 1892, GBA promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 127 years, the GBA has provided Georgia’s banks with top-quality professional development, revenue-enhancing products and services, government relations and public advocacy.