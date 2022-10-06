gbi arrest americus.jpg

In arresting Ja’Keem Carter, 22, of Americus and executing a search warrant of his residence, the GBI recovered a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol, containing a device to make it fully automatic and a Springfield Armory Saint .223 pistol.

 Special Photo: GBI

AMERICUS – Ja’Keem Carter, 22, was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center, the GBI announced in a news release.

Carter was charged with:

