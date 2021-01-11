AMERICUS -- An Americus man was arrested Sunday and charged with the shooting death of 26-year-old Marcus Later of South Hampton street here.
At 1:02 Sunday morning, members of the Americus Police Department as well as medical personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of South Dudley Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, contact was made with Laster, who had been shot once in the upper body. Laster was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he succumbed to his wound.
An investigation into the shooting by the Americus Police Department led to the arrest of 27-year-old Deshaun Washington, who resides on South Dudley Street in Americus. The arrest took place at approx. 1:50 a.m. in the Lakeview Circle area.
Washington is currently being held in the Sumter County Jail and is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.
Washington also is facing charges of entering an auto and obstruction of a police officer related to warrants issued by the Americus Police Department on Jan. 6 in an unrelated incident.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.