SAVANNAH – Americus Police Department Chief Mark Scott was sworn in as the new fourth vice president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police on Tuesday. The GACP is the organization that represents chiefs of police from across the state of Georgia and, as one of its duties, is responsible for the training and professional development of all Chiefs of Police.
Scott began his career with the Thomasville Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer. He worked for TPD for 20 years, rising through the ranks to captain. In 2009 he was selected as a deputy chief with the Albany Police Department. Scott worked for APD until 2016, when he was selected as the chief of police in Americus.
Scott has been an active member of the association for the past 20 years. He has served on the Training Committee and as a representative for District 2 for several years. He currently co-chairs an ad-hoc committee working on establishing a peer counseling group for the association.
Scott has been married to his wife, Julie, for 32 years. They have three children (a preacher, a teacher and a journalist) and six grandchildren. He attended the FBI National Academy in 1998 and the Georgia Command College in 2008, where he earned an master of public administration degree. Scott currently serves as the chaplain for the Georgia Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.