AMERICUS — Officials with the Americus Police Department said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a recent shooting.
Maj. Herman Lamar said in a news release that officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Hosanna Circle on reports of a person being shot.
"Once arriving on scene, officers made contact with Jermaine Allen, age 34, who had a gunshot wound to his leg," the release said. "Officers learned Allen had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg as a result of shots fired into the resident (sic) from (an) unknown vehicle."
Lamar said nobody else in the residence was injured. Allen was treated by EMS and taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Americus police at (229) 924-4550, or the tipline at (229) 924-4102.