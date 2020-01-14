americus PD.png

Americus police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a recent armed robbery, identified as Schakur Malik Paul.

 Special Photo: Americus PD

AMERICUS — Americus police have identified a man wanted in a recent armed robbery.

An Americus Police Department news release said that, at approximately 7:26 a.m. last Thursday, officers responded to 1505 N. MLK Blvd. in reference to a report of a robbery.

Upon arrival officers discovered that an armed subject entered the premises and demanded merchandise at gunpoint.

The department is asking the community’s assistance in locating the suspect in this armed robbery. Schakur Malik Paul, a 22-year-old black male who is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a camouflage jacket. Paul is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect has active warrants relating to this incident for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Americus Police Tip Line at (229) 924-4102, or the Americus Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550.

