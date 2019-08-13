AMERICUS — The Americus Police Department said officers are looking for an aggravated assault suspect believed to be connected to a residential shooting early Tuesday.
Maj. Herman Lamar with APD said officers responded to the 600 block of Winn Street regarding shots being fired into a residence at 12:30 a.m. Police made contact with a woman living there, who said someone had fired into her home.
She was able to give a description of the vehicle speeding away, which was found on Town Creek Circle.
Lamar said the suspect has been identified as K’Darius Bartlett of Columbus. There are warrants out against him for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm on or near a public highway, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
Those with information on Bartlett’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the APD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550 or the Americus tipline at (229) 924-4102.