AMERICUS -- The Americus Police Department, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is currently investigating a series of shooting incidents that occurred in the city of Americus over the weekend.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cherokee Street on Friday at 11:36 p.m. A residence was struck, but there were no injuries.
At 4:34 a.m. on Sunday, shots were fired in the area of Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle, striking residences, again with no injuries.
At 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center to a report of two individuals with gunshot injuries. A 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male had been transported by private vehicle to the Emergency Room. The 21-year-old was transferred to a Trauma Center in Macon for treatment. The 19-year-old was treated and released.
Investigation into this incident indicates that the shooting took place in the area of Bell and Hampton Streets in Americus.
Anyone with information related to these investigations is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
