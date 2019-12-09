AMERICUS – The Americus Police Department recently was awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). This is a distinction that is held by less than 4 percent of law enforcement agencies in Georgia.
During the 118th CALEA Conference in Covington, Ky., Police Chief Mark Scott and Accreditation Manager Detective Sergeant Eric English received the official certificate.
There are 46 law enforcement agencies in Georgia that have achieved CALEA Law Enforcement Accreditation. (There are 1,181 total law enforcement agencies in the state.) More than 1,100 agencies internationally are accredited by CALEA programs. CALEA was created in 1979, and the organization’s accreditation program seals are awarded to public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with its standards. The Commission was created through the combined efforts of four major law enforcement organizations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum.
“This award of accreditation does not come easy,” CALEA President Richard Myers, chief of police for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Police Department, said. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and evaluation of their organization and then implement the necessary policy and procedure changes. The process does not stop at that point. By voluntarily choosing to seek CALEA accreditation, the agency commits to an ongoing review of adherence to CALEA’s standards. Each community with CALEA-accredited agencies should feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety.”
Scott said the accreditation is a sign that the Americus force adheres to strict policy and best practices.
“CALEA accreditation validates to the community that our department is following national standards and best practices,” the APD chief said. “It supports our commitment to the community in providing the highest quality police services.”
English, who led the CALEA certification initiative, said the Americus Police Department went through a two-year process to receive accreditation. The work included self-assessment and a CALEA assessment that included a site visit by organization representatives. The organization’s commission then had to vote to approve the accreditation.
“This team did an outstanding job making sure all of our standards and procedures are in compliance,” English said.
Now that the department has received accreditation, over the next four years CALEA will review compliance with its standards. In late 2023, it will determine whether the department should be re-accredited. Each year until 2023, CALEA will evaluate 25% of its 484 standards to make sure the department is in compliance.
“I am proud of the work of our Police Department being recognized and awarded the CALEA accreditation,” Americus Mayor Barry Blount said. “This speaks volumes to the dedication, professionalism, and hard work of our law enforcement team. The citizens of Americus truly value our police force and the respected public service that they provide.”
The purpose of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. is to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by: maintaining a body of standards developed by public safety practitioners covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process, and recognizing professional excellence.
Specifically, CALEA’s goals are to strengthen crime prevention and control capabilities, formalize essential management procedures, establish fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices, improve service delivery, solidify interagency cooperation and coordination, and increase community and staff confidence in the agency.
The CALEA Accreditation Process is a proven modern management model. Once implemented, it presents the chief executive officer on a continuing basis with a blueprint that promotes the efficient use of resources and improves service delivery — regardless of the size, geographic location or functional responsibilities of the agency.
This accreditation program provides public safety agencies an opportunity to voluntarily demonstrate that they meet an established set of professional standards based on industry best practices and approved by an all-volunteer board of commissioners.